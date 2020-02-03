Deland family hosts Super Bowl watch party

You can watch the Super Bowl over on WYFX Fox Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There were a lot of Youngstown ties in the Super Bowl. The Debartolo family of Boardman owns the 49ers and then Deland McCullough is the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has ties to Youngstown and Campbell.

On Sunday, McCullough’s family and friends came together for a watch party.

They are all gathered at McCullough’s aunt and uncle’s house.

His uncle, Nathan Fields, is in charge of cooking for the party. Fields told First News that McCullough had given him a Chief’s apron to wear so that he could cook in style.

Everyone was excited for the big game.