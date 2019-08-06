Dayton plea hits Valley billboard

A billboard in Austintown announces a plea for help from the Dayton community hit by tragedy

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A billboard in Austintown announces a plea for help from the Dayton community hit by tragedy.

In big letters, the sign outside the Giant Eagle on Mahoning Avenue reads “Dayton Strong.” The moniker now identifies Dayton following a mass shooting last weekend that claimed the lives of nine people in the downtown Oregon District.

“Dayton Strong” is also a fundraising campaign through the Dayton Foundation to raise money for people impacted by the tragedy.

“We awoke Sunday, August 4 to the terrible news about the Oregon District shooting. El Paso yesterday and Dayton today. Our hearts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims as well as our entire region, and we are working with the City of Dayton to help in any way we can.” – The Dayton Foundation.

Donations can be made online through the Dayton Foundation website.