The school closing will allow for additional custodial staff to come in to clean and disinfect the building

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) — Due to a high number of students absent, Mathews Local School District decided to cancel classes at Currie Elementary School for Thursday, Jan. 30.

The school closing will allow for additional custodial staff to come in to clean and disinfect the building.

All Currie staff members are expected to be at the school Thursday.

Mathews High School and Baker Elementary School will remain open on Thursday.