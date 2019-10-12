Crews work to clean up tanker truck crash in Warren area

The truck went off of Route 82 into the median, taking down some of the guidewire near the Larchmont Avenue exit

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Route 82 bypass is down to one lane as crews clean up a crash involving a semi-tanker truck in the Warren area.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

The truck was carrying fuel. There was a small fuel spill from the truck, but it has been contained.

HAZMAT was called to the scene but has since left.

The driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The driver’s identity hasn’t been released yet.

Crews at the scene called the Ohio Department of Transportation because the guidewire that the truck hit is under high tension.

