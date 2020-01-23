Breaking News
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Crews work on water break in downtown Youngstown

Local

It happened Thursday morning at Wick Avenue and W. Boardman Street

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews are dealing with a major water break in downtown Youngstown.

It happened Thursday morning at Wick Avenue and W. Boardman Street, flooding the roadways.

Youngstown police got a call about 8 a.m. about water gushing out of the area.

According to a water department official, crews determined that the break happened on an 8-inch line under Boardman Street. They’re working to get the break fixed.

The water is expected to be back on by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The break affected those living in the International Towers apartment building.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com