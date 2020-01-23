Crews work on water break in downtown Youngstown

It happened Thursday morning at Wick Avenue and W. Boardman Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews are dealing with a major water break in downtown Youngstown.

It happened Thursday morning at Wick Avenue and W. Boardman Street, flooding the roadways.

Youngstown police got a call about 8 a.m. about water gushing out of the area.

According to a water department official, crews determined that the break happened on an 8-inch line under Boardman Street. They’re working to get the break fixed.

The water is expected to be back on by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The break affected those living in the International Towers apartment building.