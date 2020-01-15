Crews take woman to hospital after Boardman apartment fire

Viewers reported hearing the sound of an explosion in the area

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation after a fire at a Boardman apartment.

Eve Heim-Hagen, 53, was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center and then flown to Cleveland Metro.

Her apartment at 413 Rockdale Ave. caught fire Wednesday morning.

Viewers nearby reported hearing the sounds of an explosion. The explosion was likely caused by an oxygen tank in the apartment, although the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fire started in one unit but it caused damage to neighboring apartments.

Kasey McDade was getting ready for work and had stepped outside when she saw smoke coming from her neighbor’s apartment. She called 911 and waited in her car for the fire trucks to arrive.

McDade is just happy she was home.

“I’m just so thankful to have been here, especially for my dog. He’s the sweetest boy,” she said. “I couldn’t bear the thought that would be how he went out.”

The Red Cross is assisting those whose apartments were damaged.

The apartment where the fire started was declared a total loss.