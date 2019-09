A building in Youngstown is being demolished Friday after four fires broke out there

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A building in Youngstown is being demolished Friday after four fires broke out there.

The building at 2516 Market Street is listed by the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office as the former Addiction Programs of Mahoning County.

According to Youngstown code enforcement officials, the building caught fire four times.

Demolition began Friday morning after crews closed off the street.

The building was constructed in 1901 and remodeled in 2006.