Photo submitted via Report It by Tyler Kuhn

Viewers reported seeing heavy smoke for miles

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – Fire crews battled a fire at a former plastic plant in Sebring on Thursday morning.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles.

The building is located on E. Georgia Avenue. Neighbors say it had been empty for years.

Dispatch received a call at 11:06 a.m., and several fire departments responded.

Crews got the fire under control but were expected to remain at the scene for a few hours.