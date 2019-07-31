Route 62 reopens after crash in Hubbard Twp.

The crash happened in the area of Youngstown-Hubbard and Bell Wick roads

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash on Youngstown Hubbard Road (Route 62).

The accident happened in the area of Youngstown Hubbard and Bell Wick roads.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash –- a dump truck pulling a trailer and two pickup trucks.

Witnesses say a pickup truck clipped the trailer of the dump truck and was forced into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, hitting it head-on.

Both pickups ended up the ditch. The witness said the driver of the truck that initially clipped the dump truck was thrown from the cab.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital.

Youngstown Hubbard Road was closed between Bell Wick and Seifert-Lewis roads for a couple of hours as crews cleared the accident. The road has since reopened.