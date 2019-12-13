Covelli Enterprises donates $15K for Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots

Covelli Enterprises is the largest local contributor to the cause for more than 36 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s a gift that will turn into many gifts.

Executives with Covelli Enterprises pulled out their checkbook Friday, writing a large donation for a local charity.

The company presented $15,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots.

The donation happened Friday morning at Panera Bread in Warren.

Toys for Tots distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. Organizers said they’ve seen an increase in need for the past two years.

“The community really has rallied and become more generous because of the local situation, so it really is a great opportunity to see folks rising to the occasion, helping each other out, just really being good neighbors,” said Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Gregory Peterkin.

