Couple returns to Valley to open CBD business in Boardman

The Kauldys decided to bring their passion back home to help locals live better

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week, it became legal to buy CBD products in Ohio.

Now, there is a store in the Southern Park Mall selling those products.

Tri Healthy CBD company opened its store Saturday.

Tri Healthy is owned by husband and wife Paul and Stacy Kauldy, originally of Brookfield and Newton Falls.

The couple currently operates two successful CBD storefronts in Tennessee.

The Kauldys decided to bring their passion back home to help locals live better.

They say their highest-selling demographic has been people over the age of 40, and they’re providing education to help break a stigma. They add that CBD does not give someone a high like marijuana does, rather it can be used as a treatment for anxiety and other issues.

“We’re not here to have fun on Friday nights. We’re here as a treatment to help prevent and to help people’s lives,” said Paul.

The CBD products are offered with a small amount of THC and without it. They include oils, gummy candies and lotions, among others.

You do not need a prescription to buy the products.

There are two types of CBD — full-spectrum and isolate CBD. If you’re worried about passing a drug test, Paul Kauldy said you should go with the isolate, which doesn’t contain THC.

Full-spectrum CBD contains .3 percent of THC, which could make it possible to show up on a drug test.

There have been relatively few studies on the effectiveness of CBD oil at this point, although more research is planned.