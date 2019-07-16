Cortland robbery suspect says ‘money, money, money’ made him do it

Police say 20-year-old Clayton Felder, Jr. confessed to the crime

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Cortland police arrested the man they say robbed Valley View Food Mart at gunpoint on Monday.

Clayton Felder, Jr., age 20, of Youngstown, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Cuyahoga County at his girlfriend’s house in Bazetta Township on Tuesday.

One of our reporters was there when police led him away in handcuffs. When asked why he did it, Felder smiled and responded, “Money, money, money.”

Police say he confessed to the robbery during an interview at the police department.

They were able to connect Felder to the crime by a vehicle that was caught on surveillance camera.

Cortland Police Chief David Morris says his officers worked around the clock on the case.

“We obviously wanted to bring someone like this into custody. We knew he had a gun so we wanted to make an arrest quickly,” Morris said.

Felder is charged with aggravated robbery and will be arraigned in Central District Court.

He is currently in the Trumbull County Jail.