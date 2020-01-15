Coroner rules on cause of death of 2 found in Mecca Twp. home

Jill Pollnow and Vincent Coburn, Jr. were found dead after gunshots were heard

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The coroner has ruled on the cause of death of two people found dead after gunshots were reported in Mecca Township earlier this month.

According to the coroner’s office, 47-year-old Jill Pollnow’s cause of death was ruled a homicide. Vincent Coburn, Jr. died of suicide, the coroner reported.

Investigators were called to a house on the 6000 block of Hoagland Blackstub Road by the 27-year-old daughter at the home. She said her mother and her mom’s fiance were arguing. She then went into the closet to hide while staying on the phone.

Several sheriff deputies and Trumbull County police were on scene. When deputies approached the house, they heard two more gunshots.

Coburn and Pollnow were found dead.

The caller was OK.