Coroner rules homicide the cause of Youngstown baby’s death

In April, city prosecutors dismissed charges against the boy's father while they waited for autopsy results

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner has ruled that a young baby died of homicide due to blunt force injuries.

The baby, Xavier Richardson, died in March at the hospital. Police said the boy was blue, not breathing and had signs of abuse, including what prosecutors said were “absolutely horrifying bite marks.”

The boy’s father, Xavier Richardson, was charged with murder and felonious assault, but those charges were dismissed in April while they waited to hear from the coroner on the cause of death.

Prosecutors will be speaking with detectives to determine what happens next in this case.

In April, Prosecutor Jeff Limbian said he didn’t want to risk leaving the murder charge in place without a report from the coroner. He questioned why the autopsy was taking so long.

Coroner Dr. David Kennedy said reviews and tests often take at least a month and a half, and in this particular case, bite marks on the victim were sent to a forensic dentist. That examination was expected to take six weeks.

New charges could be filed.