Coroner identifies Wednesday’s Youngstown murder victim

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner has identified a man found dead in a Youngstown home Thursday.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Kenneth Kimbrough.

A burned-out car led to the discovery of his body, a police report states.

A man leaving the Community Corrections Association in Youngstown reported finding the victim’s car near a south side park. It appeared to have been burned, and no one was inside, according to the report.

The man told police that he then rushed to the victim’s house on E. Philadelphia Avenue to find the doors open and Kimbrough on the chair. He said he went to the Kimbrough’s mother’s house to tell her and then called police, according to the report.

Police said the man had been shot.