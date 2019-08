The coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Anthony Bowers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed in Youngstown Sunday.

The coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Anthony Bowers.

Police used its “Shot Spotter” technology to locate Bowers after people reported hearing gunfire in the city. The equipment used to detect gunfire led officers to Sherwood Avenue, where Bowers was in the middle of the street.

He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.