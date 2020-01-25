Wrong-way crash kills Columbiana man, investigators say

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Matthew Myers, of Columbiana

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say a wrong-way driver hit another vehicle on Route 11 in Austintown Saturday morning, killing the other driver.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Matthew Myers, of Columbiana.

According to Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old man from West Virginia was traveling the wrong way on Route 11 around 6 a.m. when he hit Myers, who was driving northbound on a 2006 Cadillac STS.

The West Virginia man, who was driving a 2008 Honda CR-V, was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center with serious injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The road was closed for a a few hours but has since reopened.