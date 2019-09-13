Conference aims to create advocates to domestic violence victims

Organizers of the event say it's important to realize that abuse comes in different forms

(WYTV) – Protecting the vulnerable is the goal of dozens who attended a domestic violence conference in Trumbull County on Friday.

The event was called “Be The Voice.”

The group was at the Trumbull County Educational Service Center all day, hearing from speakers on how to be an advocate for those who are abused.

Topics include stalking, assault and trauma in the digital age.

“Domestic violence is broad, and it can be physical abuse, it can be emotional, it can be controlling, it can be financial, and these are the tools we need to identify what we need to help someone that is in need,” said Someplace Safe Director Alicia Williamson.

Friday afternoon, the conference included a panel discussion about recognizing the face of human trafficking.