Community leaders recognize long-time business in Newton Falls

The Economic Forecast Breakfast took place at Mr. Anthony's in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Community leaders took time Wednesday to award a Valley business for more than 70 years of growth.

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber’s Economic Forecast Breakfast took place Wednesday morning at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

Quality Switch is an electrical switch company. The business received the Excellence in Manufacturing award.

Local leaders also talked about our economy, focusing on areas where they think there’s been an improvement in the Valley.

“It gets lost in the shuffle, the little companies. There’s a lot of 40, 50, 100-employee companies still here in the Valley and on a day-to-day basis. That’s not who people talk about, but that’s who’ll be here tomorrow,” said Larry Dix, president of Quality Switch.

Dix said he feels the company’s investment in the Valley, and Quality Switch’s employees, are what set it apart for this award.

Quality Switch has been in business since 1956.

Featured speakers at Wednesday’s breakfast were Bob Paduchik, Ohio chairman of Donald J. Trump for President, and Rick Ungar, progressive radio talk show host of “The Rick Ungar Show.”