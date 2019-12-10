Closing arguments set Wednesday in Youngstown kidnapping case

Prosecutors say he choked and bit the victim inside her south side apartment after meeting her online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Mahoning County jury will start deliberating the fate of a Youngstown man accused of threatening a woman he’d met online.

Daniel Uncapher is charged with kidnapping, abduction and aggravated menacing.

Prosecutors say he choked and bit the victim inside her south side apartment in September.

A Youngstown patrolman testified Tuesday morning he responded to the scene and found Uncapher highly intoxicated and screaming threats at officers and the victim.

Closing arguments in the case are expected Wednesday.

If convicted, Uncapher faces 10 years in prison.