City works to finish large East Liverpool project

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – City workers came together to complete a large project in East Liverpool.

Just Tuesday, barricades were removed from Walker Way, which has been closed for nearly two years.

Mayor Ryan Stovall said street, stormwater and water departments tackled the challenge.

If an independent contractor did the work, it would have cost most than $50,000. The cost of doing the job in-house came in well under that number.

“I thought we could do it cheaper if we did it ourselves and we were capable, so we put out a plan to get it done. We had three departments work together on the project which hadn’t worked together previously, so by doing that, we were able to get it done for under $20,000 compared to the 50 that it was going to cost,” said Stovall.

Work was also done to repair Penn Avenue and Lisbon Street.