Christmas tree farmers already preparing for next holiday season

It takes up to 10 years and year-round treatment from the day Christmas ends to grow a tree

(WYTV) – Christmas is over, but local tree farmers already have their eyes set on next year’s holiday.

It takes up to 10 years and year-round treatment from the day Christmas ends to grow a tree.

Farmers first have to get rid of the old, recycling leftover trees and cutting down the ones that won’t last until next Christmas.

Then, they plant thousands of trees by hand. After that, it’s year-round maintenance.

It comes with challenges.

“They think we just put that seedling in the ground, and in seven to eight years, we let them come in and cut it down. It takes a lot to grow a tree. The last few years have been such a challenge because of the weather,” said Debbie Yeager, owner of Storeyland Christmas Tree Farm.

Over the last few years, they say countless seedlings or trees died from too much water in the soil. They’re hoping for some colder weather before the seedlings start sprouting early.