The 5-year-old child fell about 10 feet

BURTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A child in Burton Township was seriously hurt after falling nearly 10 feet.

According to the Burton Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a 5-year-old child feel in northern Burton Township.

The child sustained “traumatic” injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to a pediatric trauma center.

Authorities did not release any further details about the incident.