Checkin’ it twice: Grove City College students create ‘Santa’s App’ for kids

The app allows kids to communicate their holiday wish lists to Santa but also sets behavioral goals and chores

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Two students at Grove City College developed an app to help kids communicate their wish lists to Santa.

“Santa’s App” is the creation of Garrett Jacobs, of Bedford, Pa., and Randall LaBrie, of McKees Rocks, Pa.

The men say the app isn’t just about holiday wish lists. It also helps parents convey behavioral goals and chores set by Santa.

“Our app is designed to help parents create a memorable holiday experience in an easy and stress-free way. Utilizing Santa’s App will allow families to focus on what matters most to them,” Jacobs said.

An in-app charity feature also reinforces the importance of giving and highlights the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County.

Their idea was accepted last year by Grove City College’s Center for Entrepreneurship + Innovation (E+ I) as a VentureLab project. VentureLab helps the Grove City College campus community explore and develop new ventures based on their own original concepts.

Through VentureLab, the Santa’s App team received assistance, including financing for start-up expenses.

Jacobs, a marketing major, and LaBrie, a finance major, have known each other since freshman year and regularly brainstorm potential business ideas.

“We throw ideas around all the time,” LaBrie said. “When they came up with Santa’s App, the reaction, he said, was ‘Hey man, I think we could do this.'”

The app is free to use and is available on the Apple and Google Play stores.