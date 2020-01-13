Charges filed against suspects in Niles attempted catalytic converter theft

Two men are facing charges in the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men are facing charges in the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Niles.

The incident happened Dec. 26.

According to Niles police, an employee on his break at Bob Evans Restaurant heard sawing noises and saw two men underneath a car.

When he approached the men, they ran into a truck and took off.

An alert went out and the truck was stopped on Elm Road in Howland Township.

Roger Humphrey, 41, of Leavittsburg, and Justin Andreatta, 27, of Southington, are charged with attempted theft, possessing criminal tools, and criminal damaging.

Humphrey was arrested in June for allegedly doing the same thing in Warren.

In that case, police say a neighbor heard sawing noises from East Side Auto on Route 422 and called 911.

Officers said when they arrived, they could hear the sound of a saw hitting metal from underneath one of the cars.

Humphrey was arrested nearby on Adelaide Avenue.