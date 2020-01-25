Car hits pole in Youngstown, knocking out power for hundreds

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A car struck a pole and knocked out power in Youngstown.

According to police, the vehicle hit the pole and flipped over around 12:30 a.m. It happened at the corner of Albert Street and Springdale Avenue on the city’s East Side.

The crash knocked down power lines, and a transformer exploded.

The Fire Department was called to help the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Power was out for more than 400 customers in Youngstown, but it has since been restored.