Car hits pole in Youngstown, knocking out power for hundreds

Local

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A car struck a pole and knocked out power in Youngstown.

According to police, the vehicle hit the pole and flipped over around 12:30 a.m. It happened at the corner of Albert Street and Springdale Avenue on the city’s East Side.

The crash knocked down power lines, and a transformer exploded.

The Fire Department was called to help the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Power was out for more than 400 customers in Youngstown, but it has since been restored.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com