Car drives into church in Poland Twp.

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) — A vehicle drove into a church in Poland Twp. Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to the Gospel Baptist Church on Clingan Rd. with reports of a vehicle in a building.

According to Poland Fire Department, a woman lost control of her car in the parking lot, eventually running into the church. They believe her foot got stuck.

The pews are down and appear to be ruined on the side of the building the car struck.

There were no injuries reported.

