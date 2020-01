The vehicle went completely through the window and into the store

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A car crashed into Michaels craft store in Boardman.

It happened Friday morning at the building on Boardman-Canfield Road.

An elderly driver reported that her foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas.

No injuries were reported, and the store is still open.