CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – An effort is underway to shut down a motel in Canfield Township.

The Cardinal Joint Fire District filed court papers to shut down the Canfield Colonial Motel on US-224.

Township officials want the owners to fix it up or tear it down. They say there are several fire code violations and other problems.

A temporary injunction would ban anyone from staying there.

