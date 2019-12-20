Canfield leaders tout proposal to update city green with roundabouts

Plans call for the roundabout to be constructed where Main Street intersects North and South Broad Street

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – City leaders in Canfield say they’re studying what the mayor calls an “exciting” plan that could dramatically change the Village Green.

An engineering firm is studying the idea of building a pair of roundabouts where Main Street intersects North and South Broad in the center of town.

Supporters, like Mayor Richard Duffett, said it would include removing existing traffic signals, while allowing continuous traffic — especially during the afternoon and evening rush hour.

“It could eliminate the red lights in downtown, which would eliminate the congestion,” Duffett said.

The design is known as a “peanut” roundabout because of its shape. The mayor said it would allow continuous traffic along Main Street, combined with making Broad Street one way north and south on either side of the Green, allowing for more parking.

“We’d like to see Canfield open up after 5 o’clock with nice shops, nice restaurants, boutiques and to get folks coming into Canfield,” Duffett said.

One of those at a forum Friday morning has had an office facing the green the last 12 years and likes the roundabout idea.

“I think it’s more inviting. I think it’s going to ease traffic flow in and around the green. I think it’s also gonna attract additional businesses that would be encouraged to come to the green,” said Byron Abrigg.

The mayor hopes the idea could attract state or federal grant funding.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation said roughly 8,500 vehicles pass through the Green area each day — less than the 12,000 a day that had gone through Western Reserve Road and South Avenue in Springfield Township before new roundabouts and an interstate ramp opened last month.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said changes like this need to meet state and federal guidelines.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the criteria stems around accidents and the severity of accidents but also congestion,” Ginnetti said.

While the mayor isn’t sure how much the Canfield roundabout idea might cost, Ginnetti thinks it could easily be $3 or $4 million.