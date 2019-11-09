Canfield floral shop having holiday open house, raffle to benefit Animal Charity

by: Vince Coll

Posted: / Updated:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – From the Heart Floral and Gift shop in Canfield is holding a holiday open house.

The store is featuring holiday decor and flowers.

The open house takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Along with the holiday decor for purchase, you can also enter a raffle, which will benefit Animal Charity of Ohio.

For every $25 you spend, you will be entered into the raffle for two prizes.

With a donation of $5 or more, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a snowman travel mug.

Santa will be there to take pictures at 11 a.m.

The store is located at 41 Lisbon St.

