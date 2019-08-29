Canfield Fair kicks off with ribbon-cutting, large crowd

Local

Wednesday's attendance was up from last year but still shy of the record set in 1998

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stopped by the Canfield Fair for the official ribbon-cutting, marking the opening of events.

He joined Fair Board President David Dickey and other dignitaries to begin the 173rd run of the fair, with a theme of “Miles of Smiles.”

The mild weather is already pushing up turn-out at the fair.

In 2018, the first day saw 14,400 people go through the gates.

Wednesday, there were a little more than 21,300. That’s a bit shy of beating the record that was set in 1998 when 41,588 people attended opening day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WYTV Signal Update

Trending on WYTV.com