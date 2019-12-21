Procrastinators have place to shop at Canfield event

With online shopping taking over, organizers wanted to provide a local shopping experience

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Last-minute shoppers are out and about Saturday, with some heading to St. Michael’s Church Family Life Center in Canfield.

That’s where over 55 small business owners were waiting to show off their unique items.

From hand-made blankets to fudge, there was something different for everyone.

Organizer Audrey Geskey said seeing the product in person makes a difference for the creator and shopper.

“When you actually touch it and feel it and talk to the person that made it, that’s just something special,” she said.

With online shopping taking over, organizers wanted to provide a local shopping experience.

The event runs through 3 p.m. Saturday at 340 N. Broad St.