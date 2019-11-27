Campbell soccer coach accused of stealing cash from parents

Police said although sports are free to play at the school district, Phillip Atsas was asking parents for donations to cover costs

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – A Campbell gym teacher and soccer coach is facing theft charges, accused of pocketing money from parents of soccer players.

Superintendent Matthew Bowen called police last Tuesday to report inconsistencies in the financial books for the soccer program.

He told police that he learned that Phillip Atsas, a gym teacher at Campbell Elementary and Middle schools and the soccer coach, was collecting money from parents of soccer players, although the sport was free to play.

He said Atsas was reaching out to families, asking for donations to cover soccer camps and tournaments. However, Bowen said the district covers these fees, according to a police report.

According to the report, he told police that Atsas was not allowed to handle any money due to him being involved in unauthorized fundraising activities that occurred in 2014. He was given a written reprimand and suspended from coaching for one year as a result, the report stated.

During their investigation, police contacted several families, some of which reported that they paid Atsas cash.

Wednesday, police arrested Atsas at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church on six counts of felony theft in office and six counts of theft by deception.