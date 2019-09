The work could begin as soon as contractors obtain the needed permits

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Businesses in a Canfield shopping plaza heavily damaged by fire six weeks ago could soon be demolished.

Flames destroyed the Summit Plaza on US-224 in late July.

Township leader received word from the owner of the property that he will have what is left of the businesses demolished.

The work could begin as soon as contractors obtain the needed permits and could be finished sometime next month.