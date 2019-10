The Breast Cancer Apple Warrior Cornhole Tournament starts at noon Sunday in Boardman Park

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Michelle Apple is a breast cancer survivor who took it upon herself to raise more awareness.

Sunday will be her first Breast Cancer Apple Warrior Cornhole Tournament.

In starts at noon at Boardman Park. The cost is $40 per team.

Apple, a dietician and bodybuilder, says cancer doesn’t discriminate.

She said the proceeds from Sunday’s event will go toward her friend, a local woman who is fighting breast cancer.