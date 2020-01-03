Bookmobile hits gas pump in Warren, sending gas into Mahoning River

The EPA has been called out because the gasoline went into the Mahoning River

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A bookmobile hit a gas pump in Warren, sending 30 to 50 gallons of gasoline spewing out.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Circle K on Parkman Road.

Firefighters say the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library’s Bookmobile was pulling in to get fuel when it hit the pump. That broke the pump off its base and a pipe underground.

The Environmental Protection Agency was called out because the gasoline went into the Mahoning River.

Firefighters say as soon as employees saw the gas leaking, they hit the emergency stop, preventing the spill from getting worse. Firefighters and city workers spread sand to soak up the spill.

They also diked a storm drain to stop any more gasoline from spilling into the Mahoning River.

“I don’t know how much of it actually got into the river. The EPA will determine that, but what we did is, we just stopped it from getting any worse than it was,” said Warren Fire Lt. Shawn Peura.