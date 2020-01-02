Boiler malfunction closes Montessori school in Youngstown

School officials came in early Thursday morning to find steam coming from the basement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A boiler malfunction at a school in Youngstown forced officials to close the building Thursday.

School officials came in around 7 a.m. to find steam coming from the basement of the building on Lynn Avenue.

Fire officials determined that a boiler in the building malfunctioned.

Classes were canceled for the day.

“It’s not as bad as we thought, so it’s just a little bit of water and steam from the boiler. It was not a fire. There was nothing that damaged too much. We just have to dry up some carpet and do some shop-vacuuming and get back to school, hopefully tomorrow,” said Executive Director Rachel Gonataz.

The school serves children ages 3 to 14.