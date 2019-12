Neighbors say they heard the woman scream and called 911

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman woman says her garage was broken into Thursday night and says the man came back again Friday morning.

It happened on Arlene Avenue.

Neighbors say they heard the woman scream and called 911 after she told them her garage was broken into.

The woman says the man had a box cutter knife on him when he was going through her garage for the second time.

Police are investigating.

A police report on the incident wasn’t complete yet on Friday afternoon.