Boardman trustees decide to close ‘unsafe’ road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Thursday, Boardman Township trustees voted to shut down part of S. Cadillac Drive because of recent storm damage. They held an emergency meeting to make the decision.

A culvert along the street received so much water, the bottom is washed out and eroding.

Township Administrator Jason Loree said they don’t want any traffic going over the road until they understand the severity of the problem.

“Thankfully, kids are out for summer. I mean, we were just waiting for one of those buses to just come over this and cave the road in,” said Blake Veglia, who lives on S. Cadillac. “You just hear it. Every single time a bus or truck goes over there, it sounds like it’s going to cave in.”

The street will stay closed for at least 60 days until the township decides what kind of repairs need to be made.