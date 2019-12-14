Boardman bus driver organizes toy drive to give back during holidays

The bus is set up in front of the Boardman Township Administration Building until noon

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local bus teacher decided she wanted to do her part in giving back for the holidays.

Laurie Kohuth has been a bus driver in Boardman for 25 years. Saturday, she invited the community to donate new toys to her school bus.

She first got permission from the school’s transportation director. Then, she contacted a Boardman police officer to use the Township Building’s lot.

“We are going to deliver them Monday to the Rescue Mission. They have a program called Winter Wonderland where people can come and get toys for their children,” she said.

Kohuth said if you couldn’t donate on Saturday, you can drop off presents to Boardman Schools’ Transportation Office from 9-10 a.m. Monday.

It’s the first time organizing the toy drive.

The collected toys will be donated to the Rescue Mission on Monday, December 16.