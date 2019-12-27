Boardman neighbors band together to help victims of Christmas Day fire

The Coffee Shop at Ridgewood on Market Street is serving as the drop-off location for donations

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Neighbors in Ridgewood Estates in Boardman are rallying together to help a family whose living room caught fire Christmas morning, destroying their tree and the presents under it.

Bill Ortz lives just a few streets over. When he found out about the fire, he immediately went to the neighborhood’s Facebook group to start a collection for the family.

“We’re a family,” he said. “You need something, you ask and people will show up at your door to help you. That’s just the way we are.”

The Coffee Shop at Ridgewood on Market Street is serving as the drop-off location for donations. Several people came in to drop off money and bags full of presents for the family of five.

“It’s all about giving it back. It’s all about paying it forward. What happened to Phil and his family could happen to anyone of us, so I think as a neighborhood we should all get together, support him and his family,” said Frank Boback, a neighbor.

Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire, and while the family waits for answers, neighbors hope they know one thing:

“They are loved, and they are thought of, and as long as they need help, they have a family here that will help them,” Ortz said.

