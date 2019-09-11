Boardman man accused of shooting at officers out of hospital and in jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Boardman man accused of shooting at police and was shot by an officer is out of the hospital.

Stephen Wilson, 52, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday.

Boardman police say Wilson shot at officers and troopers on Market Street Saturday morning.

According to a police report, officers asked Wilson to use the sidewalk after spotting him walking in the middle of Market Street at Gertrude Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said Wilson walked away and later fired a shot, which hit a police cruiser.

The report states that officers ordered Wilson to drop the gun and get on the ground, but Wilson fired a second shot at officers.

Law enforcement shot back and Wilson was hurt. Those injuries were not serious.

Wilson is charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability.