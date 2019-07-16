Boardman kindergarten class gets lesson in bus safety

Instructors and drivers helped the students get familiar with the buses and rules

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The new kindergarten class in Boardman got their first lesson of the year in bus safety.

Tuesday morning, instructors and drivers helped the students get familiar with the buses and the rules that they’ll have to follow. They want to make sure kids know how to get on and off the busses safely before the first day of school.

The kids learned how to cross the road and to watch for the driver’s signals.

There’s a lot to learn, so these young students are given time to practice.

“There’s never an age when you shouldn’t learn about bus safety, whether in high school or elementary. There is always something we can learn about riding on the bus and making it more of a safe place,” said Director of Transportation Ryan Dunn.

Dunn said there is about a 10-foot danger zone around the bus — that’s where most accidents happen.