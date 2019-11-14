Boardman firefighters’ donations to help those with muscular dystrophy

Firefighters gave $4,000 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and $3,000 to two kids from Canfield

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Fire Department just made big donations Thursday morning.

Firefighters gave $4,000 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and $3,000 to two kids from Canfield with muscular dystrophy.

Firefighters raised the money through their “boot drive.”

They say they couldn’t have done it without help from the community.

“It really brings joy and light to yourself personally, when you’re out there collecting to see what people have to donate. When people are throwing handfuls of change, it makes you feel good,” said Anthony Yanulaitis, a firefighter and paramedic.

The firefighters work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to make it possible.