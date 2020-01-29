Boardman Fire Department offering CPR training

Classes will be held at the main fire station on Market Street

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Fire Department is going to be offering classes on CPR training.

The classes will teach people how to act in case of choking, heart attacks or non-breathing victims.

To take part, you must register for each class, and there is a fee.

Classes will be held at the main fire station on Market Street, and they start at 6 p.m.

Specific dates are listed below for each of the following programs:

Class Class length Schedule Fee Heartsaver CPR/AED 4 hrs Feb 6, Mar 5, Apr 9, May 7, Jun 11 $50.00 BLS Healthcare Provider CPR 4 hrs Feb 27, Mar 19, Apr 16, May 21, Jun 18 $40.00 BLS provider renewal course 2 hrs Upon request $30.00

If you have additional questions or if you’re ready to register for a class, contact the Main Fire Station at (330) 726-4199 ext. 61701.