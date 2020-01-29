Boardman Fire Department offering CPR training

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Fire Department is going to be offering classes on CPR training.
The classes will teach people how to act in case of choking, heart attacks or non-breathing victims.
To take part, you must register for each class, and there is a fee.
Classes will be held at the main fire station on Market Street, and they start at 6 p.m.
Specific dates are listed below for each of the following programs:
|Class
|Class length
|Schedule
|Fee
|Heartsaver CPR/AED
|4 hrs
|Feb 6, Mar 5, Apr 9, May 7, Jun 11
|$50.00
|BLS Healthcare Provider CPR
|4 hrs
|Feb 27, Mar 19, Apr 16, May 21, Jun 18
|$40.00
|BLS provider renewal course
|2 hrs
|Upon request
|$30.00
If you have additional questions or if you’re ready to register for a class, contact the Main Fire Station at (330) 726-4199 ext. 61701.