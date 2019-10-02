Boardman elementary school among those participating in National Walk to School Day

The day is designed to promote student safety and exercise

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s National Walk to School Day.

Students and teachers at Robinwood Lane Elementary in Boardman plan to take part.

A number of other local schools also plan to participate.

The event at Robinwood Lane starts at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

If students do plan to walk to school Wednesday, they should walk in the opposite direction of traffic, cross at intersections or marked crosswalks, and wear reflective clothing and carry lights so drivers can see them.

The Ohio Department of Transportation also had the following advice for drivers: