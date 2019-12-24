Boardman bakery moving into bigger shop

N2 by DaVill is moving into the former Clarencedale Cakes space and has hired Sweet Grace Anna's owner to lead its cake program

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Same recipes, same traditions, new location — a popular ice cream and bakery in Boardman is moving to a bigger shop.

N2 by DaVill is currently in a store on Market Street that used to be Crumbles Bakery.

Owners Shaun and Wayte DaVill took over Crumbles earlier this year to save the business and keep all of the employees with special needs. Now, they’re moving their whole operation to South Avenue.

They have hired Sweet Grace Anna’s owner Ellen Harvischak to head its cake program because her business is shutting down.

“She wanted to come and be a part of what we’re doing and work for us, bringing her recipes, her experience to us and be a part of N2,” said Shaun DaVill.

“This will allow us to really grow and bring more of those people to work for us because that’s the foundation of what we’re doing.”

DaVill said the new store will open in early January at 6528 South Avenue, in the former Clarencedale Cakes space.