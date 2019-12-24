Beyond Expectations Barber College gives free haircuts to Youngstown students

The goal was to give a free haircut to as many kids as possible for the holidays

(WYTV) – Christmas is a time of giving, and a local barber school did its part by giving free haircuts to the students at McGuffey Elementary School in Youngstown.

Beyond Expectations Barber College gave free hair cuts to more than 200 students.

Anthony Walker, assistant director of the barber college, said their goal was to give a free haircut to as many kids as possible for the holidays.

“They had to have a permission slip to get cut, and whatever you want, we got you,” he said.

Ten barber students from Beyond Expectations participated. They said their goal was to spread a little happiness this holiday season.

Walker said growing up in Youngstown, he can’t recall when he got a free hair cut at school, so he believes that this is making a difference in the community.

“I would have to say, it’s our way of giving back, trying to make a change in our city,” he said.

Juanita Rogers, assistant principal at McGuffey Elementary School, said she is thankful for the barbers and for what they did for her students.

“Just seeing the kids and the looks on their faces and how they feel, it just makes a big difference, and it just helps them focus on what they need to do, which is learn,” she said.

Rogers said Beyond Expectations Barber College plans on coming back for future holidays.