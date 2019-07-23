Beloit woman pleads guilty to role in child-rape case

(WYTV) – A Beloit woman pleaded guilty to child endangering, agreeing to testify against a man she dated who is charged with rape.

Alexandria Overholser appeared in a Mahoning County courtroom Tuesday, where she entered the plea.

She will be sentenced in September.

Part of an agreement specifies that Overholser must testify against Shawn Unger, who is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl she was living with.

Unger was already a registered sex offender at the time of the alleged crime. He spent time in prison and was on probation when rape charges were filed against him.

Due to Unger’s previous conviction, prosecutors said he was not allowed to be around children and the couple was warned about that.

Unger rejected a plea bargain Tuesday and is seeking a bench trial.